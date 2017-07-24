Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Michael Phelps just raced against a great white shark on national TV

The greatest Olympian has finally met his match

by
on July 23, 2017, 9:16pm
0 comments

To kick off this year’s installment of Shark Week, Discovery paid Michael Phelps a boatload of money to race against an actual great white shark.

Spoiler: He lost — but not by that much. The most decorated Olympian of all time swam the 100 meter race at a blistering 38.1 seconds — just two seconds less than the great white.

Prior to his race against the great white shark, Phelp got a chance to warmup against a reef shark (who he actually beat!) and a hammerhead shark.

Replay Phelps’ epic battle against the great white shark below:

Previous Story
Father John Misty is already mixing his next album, with target for 2018 release
No comments
More Stories