Michael Phelps just raced against a great white shark on national TV

To kick off this year’s installment of Shark Week, Discovery paid Michael Phelps a boatload of money to race against an actual great white shark.
Spoiler: He lost — but not by that much. The most decorated Olympian of all time swam the 100 meter race at a blistering 38.1 seconds — just two seconds less than the great white.
Prior to his race against the great white shark, Phelp got a chance to warmup against a reef shark (who he actually beat!) and a hammerhead shark.
Replay Phelps’ epic battle against the great white shark below: