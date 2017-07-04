Michelle Branch and The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney are engaged

Michelle Branch has announced her engagement to The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

The pair began dating will working on Branch’s recent album, Hopeless Romantic, which Carney produced. This summer they’ll tour together in support of the album.

Carney popped the question on Sunday night as Branch celebrated her 34th birthday. “Thank you for all the birthday love and wishes. Last night, right before I blew out my candles, [Carney] asked me to marry him and then I had nothing left to wish for,” she wrote on Instagram. “34 might be the best year yet.”