Mick Jagger shares two new solo songs “England Lost” and “Gotta Get a Grip”: Stream

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to return to the road for a European tour beginning in September. Before then, however, frontman Mick Jagger has surfaced with not one, but two brand new solo songs: “England Lost” and “Gotta Get a Grip”. As the rock legend told Rolling Stone, both tracks were written in response to “anxiety [and] unknowability of the changing political situation.” He continued, “We obviously have a lot of problems. So am I politically optimistic? … No.”

The bluesier “England Lost” is about “the unknowability about where you are and the feeling of insecurity. That’s how I was feeling when I was writing. It’s obviously got a fair amount of humor because I don’t like anything too on the nose but it’s also got a sense of vulnerability of where we are as a country.” Meanwhile, Jagger said the more upbeat “Gotta Get a Grip” conveys the message that “despite all those things that are happening, you gotta get on with your own life, be yourself and attempt to create your own destiny.”

If the thought of new tunes wasn’t enough to get fans hyped, Jagger has also shared official music videos for both (one of which stars Jemima Kirke from HBO’s Girls) as well as two corresponding remixes. Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker handled a reworking of “Gotta Get a Grip” and UK grime expert Skepta lent his talents to the “reimagined” version of “England Lost”.

Check out both songs and their accompanying videos/remixes below.

“England Lost”:

“Gotta Get A Grip”:

Elsewhere in his interview with Rolling Stone, Jagger discussed his current musical taste and the playlists he’s been making lately. “I listen to R&B and pop and strange mixes of old and new and then like everyone I make my own random playlists,” he explained. “The last things I added to a list were Kendrick Lamar, Skepta, Mozart, Howlin’ Wolf, Tame Impala, obscure Prince tracks and classic soul stuff from The Valentine Brothers. I really like Kendrick Lamar; he’s also talking about discontent and he really nailed it. I thought his stuff, and what [British rapper] Skepta is doing, are very interesting and pretty much on the button.’”

Jagger’s last full-length album was 2001’s Goddess in the Doorway. The Rolling Stones put out their Blue & Lonesome LP last year and are said to be returning to the studio soon to work on even more new music.