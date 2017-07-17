Migos and Vic Mensa to open Justin Bieber’s Purpose tour

This summer, Justin Bieber will embark on a North American stadium tour. He’s recruited several noteworthy acts to open the massive shows, including Migos, Vic Mensa, and Kehlani. See the dates ad details below.

Justin Bieber 2017 Tour Dates:

07/29 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium *^

08/05 – Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl Stadium #^

08/12 – Denver, CO @ Sports Authority Field at Mile High #^

08/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ US Bank Stadium $^

08/23 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

08/24 – E. Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium *^

08/29 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium *^

09/05 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $^

09/06 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre *^

09/23 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

09/24 – Tokyo, JP @ Ajinomoto Stadium

09/27 – Hong Kong @ AsiaWorld Arena

09/30 – Santa Maria, PH @ Philippine Arena

10/07 – Singapore @ National Stadium

* = w/ Migos

^ = w/ Vic Mensa

# = w/ Kehlani

$ = w/ Martin Garrix

Migos’ Quavo and Bieber appeared together on DJ Khaled’s smash single, “I’m The One”. Revisit its video below.