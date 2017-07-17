Ministry and Death Grips are going on tour together

Industrial rock purveyors Ministry are teaming up with modern-day hardcore anarchists Death Grips for a US tour. The 21-date jaunt kicks off October 13th in Worcester, Massachusetts and continues into November. The itinerary includes two nights in New York City as well as stops in Cleveland, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix. See the full schedule below.
Ministry will be touring in support of their forthcoming album, AmeriKKKant, which is due out later this year. Death Grips are also due to release a new album in the coming months, the follow-up to last year’s Bottomless Pit.
Ministry with Death Grips 2017 Tour Dates:
10/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre
10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
11/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El Rey Theater
11/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!