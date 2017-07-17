Ministry and Death Grips are going on tour together

Industrial rock purveyors Ministry are teaming up with modern-day hardcore anarchists Death Grips for a US tour. The 21-date jaunt kicks off October 13th in Worcester, Massachusetts and continues into November. The itinerary includes two nights in New York City as well as stops in Cleveland, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Phoenix. See the full schedule below.

Ministry will be touring in support of their forthcoming album, AmeriKKKant, which is due out later this year. Death Grips are also due to release a new album in the coming months, the follow-up to last year’s Bottomless Pit.

Ministry with Death Grips 2017 Tour Dates:

10/13 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

10/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/17 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

10/24 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theatre

10/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/29 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

10/30 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

11/02 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/07 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ The Historic El Rey Theater

11/10 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

11/11 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!