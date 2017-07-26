Mister Heavenly announce new album, Boxing the Moonlight, share “Beat Down”: Stream

This fall marks the triumphant return of Mister Heavenly, the indie rock supergroup comprised of Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus of Man Man), Nick Thorburn (Islands, The Unicorns) and Joe Plummer (Cold War Kids, Modest Mouse). On October 6th, the band will release its first album in six years, Boxing the Moonlight, via Polyvinyl.
Spanning 11 tracks, it serves as Mister Heavenly’s second LP overall following 2011’s Out of Love. Compared to its predecessor, which dealt with love and affection, Boxing finds the group in “a scrappy mood as they embrace a tougher sound.”
“It seemed like it was a good idea to pivot from the subject matter of the first record,” Thorburn shares in a press release. “That was maybe a more emotional thing, and I think this record is much more physical.” To help emphasize the LP’s physicality, the band incorporated sonic elements of Krautrock as well as the hip-hop production of the late ’80s and ’90s.
Also, with two of the three band members residing in SoCal, Boxing turned out to be very much a product of its environment. “I don’t know if it’s cliché or not these days to have an L.A. record, but this feels like an L.A. record,” adds Plummer.
To preview the upcoming record, Mister Heavenly have shared opening track “Beat Down”. Below, check out the jaunty tune via its lyric video.
Boxing the Moonlight Artwork:
Boxing The Moonlight Tracklist:
01. Beat Down
02. Blue Lines
03. Makin’ Excuses
04. Hammer Drop
05. George’s Garden
06. No Floor
07. Magic Is Gone
08. Pink Cloud Compression
9. Crazy Love, Vol. III
10. Dead Duck
11. Out Of Time
To coincide with the album news, Mister Heavenly have mapped out a North American fall tour.
Mister Heavenly 2017 Tour Dates:
10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah
10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident
10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
10/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/02 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
11/03 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott
11/04 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy
11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
11/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel
11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall