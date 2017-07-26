Mister Heavenly announce new album, Boxing the Moonlight, share “Beat Down”: Stream

This fall marks the triumphant return of Mister Heavenly, the indie rock supergroup comprised of Ryan Kattner (aka Honus Honus of Man Man), Nick Thorburn (Islands, The Unicorns) and Joe Plummer (Cold War Kids, Modest Mouse). On October 6th, the band will release its first album in six years, Boxing the Moonlight, via Polyvinyl.

Spanning 11 tracks, it serves as Mister Heavenly’s second LP overall following 2011’s Out of Love. Compared to its predecessor, which dealt with love and affection, Boxing finds the group in “a scrappy mood as they embrace a tougher sound.”

“It seemed like it was a good idea to pivot from the subject matter of the first record,” Thorburn shares in a press release. “That was maybe a more emotional thing, and I think this record is much more physical.” To help emphasize the LP’s physicality, the band incorporated sonic elements of Krautrock as well as the hip-hop production of the late ’80s and ’90s.

Also, with two of the three band members residing in SoCal, Boxing turned out to be very much a product of its environment. “I don’t know if it’s cliché or not these days to have an L.A. record, but this feels like an L.A. record,” adds Plummer.

To preview the upcoming record, Mister Heavenly have shared opening track “Beat Down”. Below, check out the jaunty tune via its lyric video.

Boxing the Moonlight Artwork:

Boxing The Moonlight Tracklist:

01. Beat Down

02. Blue Lines

03. Makin’ Excuses

04. Hammer Drop

05. George’s Garden

06. No Floor

07. Magic Is Gone

08. Pink Cloud Compression

9. Crazy Love, Vol. III

10. Dead Duck

11. Out Of Time

To coincide with the album news, Mister Heavenly have mapped out a North American fall tour.

Mister Heavenly 2017 Tour Dates:

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Resident

10/22 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall

10/24 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/02 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/03 – Allston, MA @ Great Scott

11/04 – Providence, RI @ Alchemy

11/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

11/06 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/08 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel

11/09 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

11/11 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall