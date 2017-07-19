Modest Mouse announce new US tour dates for September

Photo by Ben Kaye
Modest Mouse are set to tour the US in September and October. After mapping out the initial dates back in May, the band has expanded the trek with 10 new shows. In continued support of their 2015 album, Strangers to Ourselves, they’re now scheduled to visit several cities in Florida and Texas, as well as Atlanta and New Orleans. Find their updated itinerary below.
Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore
09/07 – Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
09/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
09/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Center
09/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
09/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
09/15 – Canyon Lake, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre
09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto
09/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Ballroom
09/21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ^
09/22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater ^
09/23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium ^
09/24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co
09/26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater
09/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District
09/29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live
09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #
10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace
10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live
10/06 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
10/07 – Northampton, MA @ John M Green Hall at Smith College
10/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theater
10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s
10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
10/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National
^ = w/ Built to Spill
# = w/ Gogol Bordello
Revisit the video for Strangers to Ourselves single “The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box”: