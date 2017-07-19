Modest Mouse announce new US tour dates for September

Photo by Ben Kaye

Modest Mouse are set to tour the US in September and October. After mapping out the initial dates back in May, the band has expanded the trek with 10 new shows. In continued support of their 2015 album, Strangers to Ourselves, they’re now scheduled to visit several cities in Florida and Texas, as well as Atlanta and New Orleans. Find their updated itinerary below.

(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Modest Mouse 2017 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore

09/07 – Saint Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

09/08 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

09/11 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Center

09/12 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

09/15 – Canyon Lake, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

09/17 – Tucson, AZ @ The Rialto

09/19 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Ballroom

09/21 – Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair ^

09/22 – Bend, OR @ Les Schwab Amphitheater ^

09/23 – Boise, ID @ Summerfield at Memorial Stadium ^

09/24 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Co

09/26 – Fargo, ND @ Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater

09/27 – Sioux Falls, SD @ The District

09/29 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live

09/30 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field #

10/01 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

10/03 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace

10/04 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

10/06 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater

10/07 – Northampton, MA @ John M Green Hall at Smith College

10/08 – Portland, ME @ State Theater

10/10 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s

10/11 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/13 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

10/14 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater

10/15 – Richmond, VA @ The National

^ = w/ Built to Spill

# = w/ Gogol Bordello

Revisit the video for Strangers to Ourselves single “The Ground Walks, With Time in a Box”: