Moses Sumney announces debut album, Aromanticism

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Moses Sumney heralded his signing to Jagjaguwar last month with the release of his new single “Doomed”. Now, the crooning singer-songwriter has announced the album from which that track comes, Aromanticism.

Due out September 22nd, the record marks Sumney’s debut full-length. A press release describes it as “a concept album about lovelessness as a sonic dreamscape” that “seeks to interrogate the social constructions around romance.” In addition to “Doomed”, Aromanticism will include new versions of previous singles “Plastic” and the Thundercat-featuring “Lonely World”, the latter of which was one of our favorite songs of last year.

To coincide with the announcement, Sumney has shared a live performance video of “Doomed”. The clip was recorded as part of a Double J session which will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 11th at 1:00 am EST and stream on the Double J website for a week afterwards. Check that out below, followed by the complete album details. Pre-orders are going on here.

Aromanticism Artwork:

Aromanticism Tracklist:

01. Man On The Moon (Reprise)

02. Don’t Bother Calling

03. Plastic

04. Quarrel

05. Stoicism

06. Lonely World

07. Make Out In My Car

08. The Cocoon-Eyed Baby

09. Doomed

10. Indulge Me

11. Self-Help Tape

Sumney recently announced a North American and European tour, the dates of which are below.

Moses Sumney 2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival

09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

09/29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall

10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse

10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk

10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club

10/09 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair

10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

10/14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival

10/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/18 – Austin, TX @ Parish

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia

10/31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Music Festival

11/03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club

11/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?

11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche

11/08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory

11/09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere

11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine

11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega

11/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk

11/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival

11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2

11/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde