Moses Sumney announces debut album, Aromanticism

Photo by Nina Corcoran
Moses Sumney heralded his signing to Jagjaguwar last month with the release of his new single “Doomed”. Now, the crooning singer-songwriter has announced the album from which that track comes, Aromanticism.
Due out September 22nd, the record marks Sumney’s debut full-length. A press release describes it as “a concept album about lovelessness as a sonic dreamscape” that “seeks to interrogate the social constructions around romance.” In addition to “Doomed”, Aromanticism will include new versions of previous singles “Plastic” and the Thundercat-featuring “Lonely World”, the latter of which was one of our favorite songs of last year.
To coincide with the announcement, Sumney has shared a live performance video of “Doomed”. The clip was recorded as part of a Double J session which will be broadcast on Tuesday, July 11th at 1:00 am EST and stream on the Double J website for a week afterwards. Check that out below, followed by the complete album details. Pre-orders are going on here.
Aromanticism Artwork:
Aromanticism Tracklist:
01. Man On The Moon (Reprise)
02. Don’t Bother Calling
03. Plastic
04. Quarrel
05. Stoicism
06. Lonely World
07. Make Out In My Car
08. The Cocoon-Eyed Baby
09. Doomed
10. Indulge Me
11. Self-Help Tape
Sumney recently announced a North American and European tour, the dates of which are below.
Moses Sumney 2017 Tour Dates:
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival
09/02 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/22 – San Diego, CA @ Irenic
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
09/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
09/28 – Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
09/29 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/30 – Vancouver, BC @ St. James Hall
10/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ Icehouse
10/04 – Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk
10/05 – Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
10/09 – Cambridge, MA @ Sinclair
10/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
10/14 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight
10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Festival
10/17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/18 – Austin, TX @ Parish
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/30 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia
10/31 – London, UK @ Islington Town Hall
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Paris Music Festival
11/03 – Bruges, BE @ Cactus Club
11/05 – Eindhoven, NL @ So What’s Next?
11/07 – Cologne, DE @ Kulturkirche
11/08 – Prague, CZ @ Meetfactory
11/09 – Munich, DE @ Ampere
11/12 – Berlin, DE @ Berghain Kantine
11/14 – Copenhagen, DK @ Lille Vega
11/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Vondelkerk
11/17 – Luxembourg, LU @ Sonic Visions Festival
11/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Überjazz Festival: Kampnagel K2
11/20 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotunde