Mount Kimbie announce new album, Love What Survives, share collaboration with King Krule: Stream

Electronica duo Mount Kimbie have been teasing a new album for months now, having previously shared collaborations with fellow UK artists like Micachu (“Marilyn”) and James Blake (“We Go Home Together”). Now, the band has revealed the details behind the follow-up to 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. It’s called Love What Survives and arrives September 8th via Warp Records.

In a statement, Mount Kimbie said making the record was “a fascinating process that has changed us as a band and we’re feeling great about how it’s come together.” The effort was formed between London, where Kai Campos lives, and Los Angeles, where Dom Maker moved last year.

In advance of the album, the band has shared a new song made with longtime collaborator King Krule. Called “Blue Train Lines”, the track pairs driving percussion and siren-like synths with the emphatic, jagged vocals of King Krule’s Archy Marshall. Listen to it below.

Love What Survives Artwork:

Love What Survives Tracklist:

01. Four Years and One Day

02. Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)

03. Audition

04. Marilyn (feat. Micachu)

05. SP12 Beat

06. You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (feat. Andrea Balency)

07. Poison

08. We Go Home Together (feat. James Blake)

09. Delta

10. T.A.M.E.D

11. How We Got By (feat. James Blake)



After several festival dates this summer, the band will hit the road for a tour of the UK and Europe this fall. See their full itinerary below.

Mount Kimbie 2017 Tour Dates:

07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival

08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Music Week

10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Art School

11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Motion

11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/04 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB

11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11.07 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan

11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo

11/12 – Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat

11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory

11/15 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

11/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia

11/19 – Marseille, FR @ Cabaret Aleatoire

11/21 – Montpelier, FR @ Rockstore

11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava

11/24 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

11/28 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix