Mount Kimbie announce new album, Love What Survives, share collaboration with King Krule: Stream

Electronica duo Mount Kimbie have been teasing a new album for months now, having previously shared collaborations with fellow UK artists like Micachu (“Marilyn”) and James Blake (“We Go Home Together”). Now, the band has revealed the details behind the follow-up to 2013’s Cold Spring Fault Less Youth. It’s called Love What Survives and arrives September 8th via Warp Records.
In a statement, Mount Kimbie said making the record was “a fascinating process that has changed us as a band and we’re feeling great about how it’s come together.” The effort was formed between London, where Kai Campos lives, and Los Angeles, where Dom Maker moved last year.
In advance of the album, the band has shared a new song made with longtime collaborator King Krule. Called “Blue Train Lines”, the track pairs driving percussion and siren-like synths with the emphatic, jagged vocals of King Krule’s Archy Marshall. Listen to it below.
Love What Survives Artwork:
Love What Survives Tracklist:
01. Four Years and One Day
02. Blue Train Lines (feat. King Krule)
03. Audition
04. Marilyn (feat. Micachu)
05. SP12 Beat
06. You Look Certain (I’m Not So Sure) (feat. Andrea Balency)
07. Poison
08. We Go Home Together (feat. James Blake)
09. Delta
10. T.A.M.E.D
11. How We Got By (feat. James Blake)
After several festival dates this summer, the band will hit the road for a tour of the UK and Europe this fall. See their full itinerary below.
Mount Kimbie 2017 Tour Dates:
07/16 – Southwold, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/18 – Hamburg, DE @ Dockville Festival
08/18 – Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
10/27 – Liverpool, UK @ Liverpool Music Week
10/28 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Art School
11/01 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute
11/02 – Bristol, UK @ Motion
11/03 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/04 – Brussels, Belgium @ AB
11/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11.07 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret
11/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Kagelbanan
11/09 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
11/10 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
11/11 – Warsaw, PL @ Niebo
11/12 – Krakow, PL @ Kwadrat
11/14 – Prague, CZ @ Meet Factory
11/15 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
11/16 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Magnolia
11/19 – Marseille, FR @ Cabaret Aleatoire
11/21 – Montpelier, FR @ Rockstore
11/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Joy Eslava
11/24 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
11/25 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
11/28 – Lille, FR @ Grand Mix