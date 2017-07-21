Muse perform new single “Dig Down” on Colbert: Watch

Featured photo via CBS

Back in May, Muse triumphantly returned with their first single in nearly two years, “Dig Down”, as well as its action-packed music video. On Thursday, the UK natives supported their new chart-topper with an appearance on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Frontman Matt Bellamy donned a fabulous studded jacket as he and the rest of Muse rocked through thick hues of red and blue lights.

“When I was writing this song I was looking to counteract the current negativity in the world and give inspiration, optimism and hope to people to fight for the causes they believe in,” Bellamy explained of the song in press release, “that as individuals we can choose to change the world if we want to.”

Replay the performance up above. Muse’s last album came with Drones in 2015, though a new album is expected later this year.