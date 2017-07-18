My Morning Jacket announce 2018 One Big Holiday destination festival

Photo by Philip Cosores

In February, My Morning Jacket held their One Big Holiday destination concert experience at Mexico’s Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. Today, they’ve announced the festival will return next year and take place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic on March 2nd – 6th, 2018.

In addition to three full shows from My Morning Jacket, the event will include performances from Portugal. The Man, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Spoon, Broken Social Scene, and more. Additionally, Spoon’s Britt Daniel will play a special DJ set. Each guest will receive a download code for all the MMJ headlining performances as they depart the festival.

One Big Holiday will also include artist-led workshops, poolside contests and games, specialty programs, daily yoga, and a planned theme night. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana offers all-inclusive food and drinks, along with access to the pools, restaurants, spa, fitness center, golf course, and casino.

Once again, One Big Holiday is partnering with the charitable organization, Positive Legacy, by urging artists and fans to participate in a day-long service project within the local community. There will also be an auction and donation drive with all proceeds going toward ongoing Positive Legacy charitable projects in this region.

Tickets go on sale beginning July 26th at noon EST, with returning guests receiving pre-sale access the day before. Members of the band’s Roll Call fan club also have the opportunity to opt into the pre-sale by filling out a form through the MMJ website beginning today through July 21st at 11:59 p.m. EST. Complete booking information is available at MMJOneBigHoliday.com.

MMJ has a handful of remaining shows on their summer tour. See the schedule below.

My Morning Jacket 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! *

08/11 – Scranton, PA @ The Peach Music Festival

08/12 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCa *

03/02-06 – Punta Cana, DR @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (One Big Holiday)

* = w/ The Districts