Nassau County officials are trying to cancel upcoming Roger Waters’ concerts over Israel comments

Roger Waters has spent the last few weeks bickering with Radiohead over their decision to play a concert in Tel Aviv, Israel. The former Pink Floyd member believes artists should commit to a cultural boycott of Israel until Palestinians are granted greater equality under Israeli law. Today, Waters’ political stance continues to dominate a press cycle that would ideally center around his first solo album in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?.

Newsday reports that Nassau County Attorney Carnell Foskey is poised to take “appropriate legal action” against the Nassau Events Center, the operator of the Nassau Coliseum, should they not cancel Waters’ scheduled shows on September 15th and 16th.

Foskey’s threat relates to a bill passed by Nassau lawmakers this year that bans companies from doing business with the county if they support the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“By enabling Mr. Waters to perform, NEC has given Mr. Waters a forum or platform to express his BDS ideology,” Foskey wrote in a letter Tuesday to the Nassau Events Center.

Other local officials have also taken issue with Waters’ upcoming gigs. For him to perform at a country-run facility “offends the sense of decency held by our residents,” said Legislator Howard J. Kopel. Meanwhile, Hempstead Town Councilman Bruce Blakeman has been actively calling for Waters’ U.S. visa to be revoked.

Waters’ camp has yet to respond.