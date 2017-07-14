Netflix details Narcos season three, shares teaser trailer: Watch

“How much do you know about the Cali Cartel?” asks Perdo Pascal’s DEA Agent Javier Pena at the end of Narcos’ second season, setting the stage for the drama’s next evolution. Now, Netflix has officially detailed season three of the popular crime drama, set to debut on the streaming service on September 1st.

As Agent Pena hints in that final scene, Narcos new season will indeed focus on the Cali Cartel, Pablo Escobar’s successors in the cocaine trade. “The Cali cartel aided in the dismantling of the Medellin cartel and benefited by going from being No. 2 to No. 1,” Narcos showrunner Eric Newman explained to The Hollywood Reporter. “There’s a revolving-door aspect to narco kingpins and we’ll certainly exploit that. From the beginning when we decided to call the show Narcos and not Pablo Escobar, I had always had in mind to tell the continuing story of cocaine.”

The biggest revelation about the new season is that Boyd Holbrook’s character Steve Murphy won’t be returning to the show. Holbrook noted that the real Murphy, who narrates the show, didn’t retire until two years ago. “He was very active in the DEA for a long time so I’ll leave that up to you to find out,” Holbrook teased about his character returning in future seasons. “If nothing, I think this show has an incredible opportunity now because Pablo’s not around, but that’s the really interesting thing. He was delivering drugs straight to Miami, personally. And once he died, the Cali Cartel who took over his power was like: ‘Screw this, let’s just give it to Mexico and let Mexico deal with it and get it across the border.’ And that’s the evolution of El Chapo and things like that.”

In addition to the above teaser, the streaming giant also released a synopsis and a number of photos. Find those below.

“In a post-Pablo Escobar world, those final words spoken in the last season of the Netflix original series Narcos foreshadow the upcoming season’s pivot into the corrupt, powerful and wildly profitable world of Colombia’s Cali Cartel — the biggest drug lords you’ve probably never heard of. Now that the bloody hunt for Pablo Escobar has ended, the DEA turns its attention to the richest drug trafficking organization in the world: the Cali Cartel. Led by four powerful godfathers, this cartel operates much differently than Escobar’s, preferring to bribe government officials and keep its violent actions out of the headlines.”