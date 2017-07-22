Netflix premieres new trailer for The Defenders at Comic-Con: Watch

One the most highly anticipated panels at San Diego Comic-Con 2017 highlights Marvel’s Netflix superhero team-up, The Defenders. As its August 18th release date rapidly approaches, fans have been eager for another look at series and they didn’t walk away empty-handed.

(Read: Are Marvel’s Netflix Shows Better Than Their Movies?)

The new trailer follows up on Netflix’s explosive first reveal in May and once again reintroduces the street-level heroes Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Iron Fist (Finn Jones) as they prepare to take on the mysterious new villain Alexandra, portrayed by Sigourney Weaver.

Check out the full trailer above.