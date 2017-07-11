Menu
Netflix sets Stranger Things season 2 premiere date, shares new teaser : Watch

They've also shared a cool new Goosebumps-esque poster to click and save

July 11, 2017
A year ago, Stranger Things first debuted on Netflix, taking ’80s nostalgia to the mainstream, and turning Finn Wolfhard and “Austin’s own Survive” into millennial household names. Now, we know exactly when the series will return, and no, it’s not Halloween. In fact, it’s four days before Halloween … on Friday, October 27th. Oooh, spooky!

(Read: Top 25 TV Shows of 2016)

In anticipation, the streaming giant has dropped a new poster — one that looks strikingly like an old Goosebumps book — and a short teaser that should have everyone running for their BMX bikes. Granted, we still have a ways to go before the leaves go from green to brown, and skeletons pop up in Walgreens, but it’s nonetheless exciting.

Poster:

netflix stranger things poster Netflix sets Stranger Things season 2 premiere date, shares new teaser : Watch

Teaser:

Revisit the previously revealed Stranger Things Super Bowl trailer:

