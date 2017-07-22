Netflix unveils trailer for Stranger Things season two at Comic-Con: Watch

Grab a box of Eggos, folks, because we’re almost back in Hawkins, Indiana. After teasing the world during the Super Bowl this past February, Netflix has finally dropped a proper trailer for the second season of Stranger Things, which they premiered during their Saturday afternoon panel at San Diego’s Comic-Con. Watch the “Thriller” above.

Rather wisely, the Duffer brothers are keeping most details close to the vest — ahem, hey there Eleven — but those looking for a deeper dive into ’80s nostalgia will no doubt have your fill come Halloween. There’s plenty of Stephen King, John Carpenter, and James Cameron to go around, and it looks like we’ll be in for a much bigger adventure, too.

(Read: Comic-Con 2017: Every New Movie and TV Trailer to Watch)

Once again, the core cast returns, specifically Winona Ryder (Joyce), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), David Harbour (Hopper), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), Cara Buono (Karen) and Matthew Modine (Martin Brenner).

What’s more, Joe Keery (Steve) and Noah Schnapp (Will) have been promoted to series regulars, paving the way for new cast members such as Paul Reiser (Aliens, Mad About You), Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings, The Goonies), Linnea Berthelsen, Sadie Sink, and Dacre Montgomery.

Stranger Things season two debuts Friday, October 27th.