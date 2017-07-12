New David Bowie box set, A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), due out in September

The third installment in a series of career-spanning David Bowie box sets has been announced. Due for release on September 29th, David Bowie A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) is an 11-CD, 13-LP set centered around his famed “Berlin Trilogy.” It follows two previous archival box sets, David Bowie Five Years (1969-1973) and David Bowie Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976), released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

A New Career in a New Town includes the three albums making up the “Berlin Trilogy” — 1977’s Low, 1977’s “Heroes”, and 1979’s Lodger. Both Low and Lodger have been newly mixed by Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti, the latter done with the blessing of Bowie prior to his death in January 2016.

The set also includes a new mix of the 1978 live album Stage featuring two unreleased tracks; the “Heroes” EP, a compilation collecting the German and French album and single versions of the track in one place for the first time; and Re:Call 3, a new compilation featuring remastered contemporary single versions, non-album singles and b-sides, and songs featured on soundtracks.

If that weren’t enough, there are also copies of 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) and 1982’s Baal EP (marking its first time on CD), as well as an expansive photo book featuring contributions from Anton Corbijn, Helmut Newton, Andrew Kent, Steve Schapiro, Duffy, and many others as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums from Visconti.

Listen to an extended version of the “Heroes” track “Beauty and the Beast”, which was previously only available on a rare 12-inch US promo:

Box Set Contents:

128 Page hardback book

Low (Remastered) (1CD)

“Heroes” (Remastered) (1CD)

“Heroes” E.P. (Remastered) (CD EP) *

Stage (Original Mix) (Remastered) (2CD) *

Stage (2017 Mix) (Remastered) (2CD)

Lodger (Remastered) (1CD)

Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1CD) *

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1CD)

Re:Call 3 (Non Album Singles, Single Versions and B-sides) (Remastered) (1CD) *

* Exclusive to A New Career in a New Town

A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) CD & Vinyl Track Tracklist:

Low

Side 1

01. Speed Of Life

02. Breaking Glass

03. What In The World

04. Sound And Vision

05. Always Crashing In The Same Car

06. Be My Wife

07. A New Career In A New Town

Side 2

01. Warszawa

02. Art Decade

03. Weeping Wall

04. Subterraneans

“Heroes”

Side 1

01. Beauty And The Beast

02. Joe The Lion

03. ‘Heroes’

04. Sons Of The Silent Age

05. Blackout

Side 2

01. V-2 Schneider

02. Sense Of Doubt

03. Moss Garden

04. Neuköln

05. The Secret Life Of Arabia

“Heroes” E.P.

Side 1

01. ‘Heroes’/ ‘Helden’ (German Album Version)

02. ‘Helden’ (German Single Version)

Side 2

01. ‘Heroes’/ ‘Héros’ (French Album Version)

02. ‘Héros’ (French Single Version)

Stage (Original Mix)

Side 1

01. Hang On To Yourself

02. Ziggy Stardust

03. Five Years

04. Soul Love

05. Star

Side 2

01. Station To Station

02. Fame

03. TVC 15

Side 3

01. Warszawa

02. Speed Of Life

03. Art Decade

04. Sense Of Doubt

05. Breaking Glass

Side 4

01. ‘Heroes’

02. What In The World

03. Blackout

04. Beauty And The Beast

Stage (2017 Mix)

Side 1

01. Warszawa

02. ‘Heroes’

03. What In The World

Side 2

01. Be My Wife

02. The Jean Genie *

03. Blackout

04. Sense Of Doubt

Side 3

01. Speed Of Life

02. Breaking Glass

03. Beauty And The Beast

04. Fame

Side 4

01. Five Years

02. Soul Love

03. Star

04. Hang On To Yourself

05. Ziggy Stardust

06. Suffragette City *

Side 5

01. Art Decade

02. Alabama Song

03. Station To Station

Side 6

01. Stay

02. TVC 15

* = Previously unreleased

Lodger (2017 Tony Visconti mix)

Side 1

01. Fantastic Voyage

02. African Night Flight

03. Move On

04. Yassassin (Turkish for: Long Live)

05. Red Sails

Side 2

01. D.J.”

02. Look Back In Anger

03. Boys Keep Swinging

04. Repetition

05. Red Money

Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

Side 1

01. It’s No Game (Part 1)

02. Up The Hill Backwards

03. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)

04. Ashes To Ashes

05. Fashion

Side 2

01. Teenage Wildlife

02. Scream Like A Baby

03. Kingdom Come

04. Because You’re Young

05. It’s No Game (Part 2)

Re:Call 3

Side 1

01. ‘Heroes’ (Single Version)

02. Beauty And The Beast (Extended Version)

03. Breaking Glass (Australian Single Version)

04. Yassassin (Single Version)

05. D.J. (Single Version)

Side 2

01. Alabama Song

02. Space Oddity (1979 version)

03. Ashes To Ashes (Single Version)

04. Fashion (Single Version)

05. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (Single Version)

Side 3

01. Crystal Japan

02. Under Pressure (Single Version) – Queen and David Bowie

03. Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (Soundtrack Album Version)

04. Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy * – David Bowie and Bing Crosby

* = Mono

Side 4

Bertolt Brecht’s Baal

01. Baal’s Hymn

02. Remembering Marie A.

03. Ballad Of The Adventurers

04. The Drowned Girl

05. The Dirty Song