New David Bowie box set, A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), due out in September

The third installment in a series of career-spanning David Bowie box sets has been announced. Due for release on September 29th, David Bowie A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) is an 11-CD, 13-LP set centered around his famed “Berlin Trilogy.” It follows two previous archival box sets, David Bowie Five Years (1969-1973) and David Bowie Who Can I Be Now? (1974-1976), released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
A New Career in a New Town includes the three albums making up the “Berlin Trilogy” — 1977’s Low, 1977’s “Heroes”, and 1979’s Lodger. Both Low and Lodger have been newly mixed by Bowie’s longtime producer Tony Visconti, the latter done with the blessing of Bowie prior to his death in January 2016.
The set also includes a new mix of the 1978 live album Stage featuring two unreleased tracks; the “Heroes” EP, a compilation collecting the German and French album and single versions of the track in one place for the first time; and Re:Call 3, a new compilation featuring remastered contemporary single versions, non-album singles and b-sides, and songs featured on soundtracks.
(Read: David Bowie’s Top 70 Songs)
If that weren’t enough, there are also copies of 1980’s Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) and 1982’s Baal EP (marking its first time on CD), as well as an expansive photo book featuring contributions from Anton Corbijn, Helmut Newton, Andrew Kent, Steve Schapiro, Duffy, and many others as well as historical press reviews and technical notes about the albums from Visconti.
Listen to an extended version of the “Heroes” track “Beauty and the Beast”, which was previously only available on a rare 12-inch US promo:
Box Set Contents:
128 Page hardback book
Low (Remastered) (1CD)
“Heroes” (Remastered) (1CD)
“Heroes” E.P. (Remastered) (CD EP) *
Stage (Original Mix) (Remastered) (2CD) *
Stage (2017 Mix) (Remastered) (2CD)
Lodger (Remastered) (1CD)
Lodger (Tony Visconti 2017 Mix) (1CD) *
Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1CD)
Re:Call 3 (Non Album Singles, Single Versions and B-sides) (Remastered) (1CD) *
* Exclusive to A New Career in a New Town
A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982) CD & Vinyl Track Tracklist:
Low
Side 1
01. Speed Of Life
02. Breaking Glass
03. What In The World
04. Sound And Vision
05. Always Crashing In The Same Car
06. Be My Wife
07. A New Career In A New Town
Side 2
01. Warszawa
02. Art Decade
03. Weeping Wall
04. Subterraneans
“Heroes”
Side 1
01. Beauty And The Beast
02. Joe The Lion
03. ‘Heroes’
04. Sons Of The Silent Age
05. Blackout
Side 2
01. V-2 Schneider
02. Sense Of Doubt
03. Moss Garden
04. Neuköln
05. The Secret Life Of Arabia
“Heroes” E.P.
Side 1
01. ‘Heroes’/ ‘Helden’ (German Album Version)
02. ‘Helden’ (German Single Version)
Side 2
01. ‘Heroes’/ ‘Héros’ (French Album Version)
02. ‘Héros’ (French Single Version)
Stage (Original Mix)
Side 1
01. Hang On To Yourself
02. Ziggy Stardust
03. Five Years
04. Soul Love
05. Star
Side 2
01. Station To Station
02. Fame
03. TVC 15
Side 3
01. Warszawa
02. Speed Of Life
03. Art Decade
04. Sense Of Doubt
05. Breaking Glass
Side 4
01. ‘Heroes’
02. What In The World
03. Blackout
04. Beauty And The Beast
Stage (2017 Mix)
Side 1
01. Warszawa
02. ‘Heroes’
03. What In The World
Side 2
01. Be My Wife
02. The Jean Genie *
03. Blackout
04. Sense Of Doubt
Side 3
01. Speed Of Life
02. Breaking Glass
03. Beauty And The Beast
04. Fame
Side 4
01. Five Years
02. Soul Love
03. Star
04. Hang On To Yourself
05. Ziggy Stardust
06. Suffragette City *
Side 5
01. Art Decade
02. Alabama Song
03. Station To Station
Side 6
01. Stay
02. TVC 15
* = Previously unreleased
Lodger (2017 Tony Visconti mix)
Side 1
01. Fantastic Voyage
02. African Night Flight
03. Move On
04. Yassassin (Turkish for: Long Live)
05. Red Sails
Side 2
01. D.J.”
02. Look Back In Anger
03. Boys Keep Swinging
04. Repetition
05. Red Money
Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
Side 1
01. It’s No Game (Part 1)
02. Up The Hill Backwards
03. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps)
04. Ashes To Ashes
05. Fashion
Side 2
01. Teenage Wildlife
02. Scream Like A Baby
03. Kingdom Come
04. Because You’re Young
05. It’s No Game (Part 2)
Re:Call 3
Side 1
01. ‘Heroes’ (Single Version)
02. Beauty And The Beast (Extended Version)
03. Breaking Glass (Australian Single Version)
04. Yassassin (Single Version)
05. D.J. (Single Version)
Side 2
01. Alabama Song
02. Space Oddity (1979 version)
03. Ashes To Ashes (Single Version)
04. Fashion (Single Version)
05. Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (Single Version)
Side 3
01. Crystal Japan
02. Under Pressure (Single Version) – Queen and David Bowie
03. Cat People (Putting Out Fire) (Soundtrack Album Version)
04. Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy * – David Bowie and Bing Crosby
* = Mono
Side 4
Bertolt Brecht’s Baal
01. Baal’s Hymn
02. Remembering Marie A.
03. Ballad Of The Adventurers
04. The Drowned Girl
05. The Dirty Song