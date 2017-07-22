New four-minute Justice League trailer premieres at Comic-Con: Watch

Zack Snyder’s Justice League film had a lot riding on today’s Comic-Con panel, with its November release fast approaching and the shaky future of the DC Cinematic Universe beyond Patty Jenkins’ terrific Wonder Woman franchise. Now, the latest trailer has been unveiled and it’s apparent Warner Bros. is swinging for the fences. Watch above.

(Read: A Complete Guide to Comic Book Movies in 2017)

The trailer opens with Justice League members Cyborg (Ray Fisher), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), The Flash (Ezra Miller), and Batman (Ben Affleck) gearing up in response to the Bat signal. Shortly after, Wonder Woman’s home of Themyscira is shown to be under attack and the film’s villain is revealed.

After Superman (Henry Cavill) sacrificed himself to defeat Doomsday in last year’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, it’s up to the newly formed League to take on Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of Parademons who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth. It looks like the film will be more fun than its predecessor, with The Flash taking on a similar role to Spider-Man in the MCU in the trailer.

Justice League is looking a lot more promising with this new footage, and there’s plenty to keep fans excited until the film hits theaters on November 17th.