New James Bond film to be released in 2019

A new James Bond film has officially been announced.

The 25th installment in the iconic franchise will hit theaters on November 8th, 2019, EON Productions and MGM confirmed on Monday. Longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will oversee the project, with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade once again tagged to write the script. Purvis and Wade penned the previous four Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Today’s announcement omitted two crucial pieces of info: the film’s star and director. Daniel Craig is reportedly set to reprise his role as 007, but official confirmation is still forthcoming. As for the film’s director, it’s possible Sam Mendes could be tagged for a third Bon film following Skyfall and Spectre. Christopher Nolan has also thrown his name into consideration, but presumambly he’d want complete creative control over the film’s script, cast, and overall aesthetic — which seems unlikely, at least for this particular film.