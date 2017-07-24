Menu
Film
THE BEST FILMS IN ACTION, DRAMA, HORROR, AND MORE
EXPERTLY CURATED BY THE COS STAFF

New James Bond film to be released in 2019

The 25th installment in the iconic franchise has been officially announced

by
on July 24, 2017, 4:49pm
0 comments

A new James Bond film has officially been announced.

The 25th installment in the iconic franchise will hit theaters on November 8th, 2019, EON Productions and MGM confirmed on Monday. Longtime Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli will oversee the project, with Neal Purvis and Robert Wade once again tagged to write the script. Purvis and Wade penned the previous four Bond films: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre.

Today’s announcement omitted two crucial pieces of info: the film’s star and director. Daniel Craig is reportedly set to reprise his role as 007, but official confirmation is still forthcoming. As for the film’s director, it’s possible Sam Mendes could be tagged for a third Bon film following Skyfall and Spectre. Christopher Nolan has also thrown his name into consideration, but presumambly he’d want complete creative control over the film’s script, cast, and overall aesthetic — which seems unlikely, at least for this particular film.

Previous Story
Tegan and Sara announce The Con X: Covers album
Next Story
FYF Fest 2017 Festival Review: From Worst to Best
No comments
More Stories