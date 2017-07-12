Nick Cave and Warren Ellis share “Three Seasons in Wyoming” from the Wind River soundtrack: Stream

Photo by Cat Stevens

Frequent collaborators Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have teamed once again to score the new film Wind River. Marking Sicario scribe Taylor Sheridan’s directorial debut, the thriller stars Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen as a game trapper and rookie FBI agent, respectively. Together they investigate a young girl’s murder on Wyoming’s remote Wind River Indian Reservation.

The stark and remote setting was where Cave and Ellis found most of the inspiration for their score. “The soundtrack to the beautiful Wind River was first and foremost the incessant wind or the grieving silence of the snow,” the pair said in a press release. “Amid those elemental forces, we made a kind of ghost score where voices whisper and choirs rise up and die away and electronics throb and pulse.”

That’s about as an apt description of the newly released song “Three Seasons in Wyoming” as you can get. The first listen to the OST is a haunting drone of strings under the chilling rise and fall of a chorus of voices. There are lyrics towards to end of the track, however, and they only add to the bleakness: “Far from your loving eyes/ In a place where winter never comes/ Far from your loving eyes/ And all among the wind I run.”

Take a listen below (via Pitchfork).

Wind River hits theaters on August 4th, the same day Lakeshore Records/Invada Records drop the soundtrack on digital platforms. A physical release is planned for a future date. Cave and Ellis previously worked together on scores for War Machine, Hell or High Water (also written by Sheridan), and Far From Men.

Watch the intense trailer for Wind River below.