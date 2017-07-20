Nickelodeon shares preview of Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling at Comic-Con: Watch

Comic-Con isn’t only about superheroes and comic books, despite its name. Sometimes, it’s just about nerdy bits of nostalgia, and that’s exactly what was on display at Nickelodeon’s panel on Thursday. The network brought along a first look at the made for TV movie special Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling, and the preview has now come online.

The plot of the cartoon finds Rocko and the gang returning to Earth after being stranded in space since 1996. According to the synopsis, “Rocko has trouble accepting this 21st century modern life, while Heffer and Filburt embrace every aspect of new technology, social media and the endless diversity of food trucks. Rocko whole-heartedly believes that his nostalgia for the past can save him from the tortures of the modern world.” In the preview, the gang encounters smartphones, toxic energy drinks, and ridiculously themed food trucks. There’s even an updated homage to the original series’ classic opening credits sequence.

Every cast member from the original four-season run has returned for the special. Carlos Alazraqui will voice Rocko, Spunky, and Leon; Tom Kenny returns as Heffer, Chuck, Really Really Big Man; Mr. Lawrence, a.k.a. Doug Lawrence, will revive Filburt Turtle; Charlie Adler will play Ed and Bev Bighead, Mr. Dupette, Grandpa Wolfe, and Mrs. Fathead; Linda Wallem will lend her talents to Aunt Gretchen and Dr. Hutchinson; Jill Talley will voice Nosey; and executive producer, writer, and series creator Joe Murray will bring Ralph to life. Also joining the voice cast will be Steve Little (Adventure Time) and Cosmo Segurson.

Check out the sneak peek above, and get ready to get the television out of the hall closet when Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling airs next year. The animated wallaby joins a number of NickToons make their return, with Hey Arnold!: The Jungle Movie set for a fall debut and another special featuring Invader Zim also in the works.