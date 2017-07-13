Nine Inch Nails announce Add Violence EP, share “Less Than”: Stream

Photo by John Crawford

Nine Inch Nails plan to release two new EPs before year’s end, completing a trilogy of records that began back in December with Not the Actual Events. The second installment has been announced for next week. Entitled Add Violence, it’s a five-track EP that “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time,” according to a press release.

“The sonic palette expands significantly from Not the Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance. The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filed cover artwork and accompanying physical component.”

Our first preview of Add Violence comes in the form of the EP’s opening track, “Less Than”, which you can stream below. Pre-orders are ongoing via the band’s website ahead of its July 21st release date.

Add Violence Artwork:

Add Violence Tracklist:

01. Less Than

02. The Lovers

03. This Isn’t the Place

04. Not Anymore

05. The Background World

Nine Inch Nails 2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest