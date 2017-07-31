Nine Inch Nails announce intimate NYC club show

Photo by Killian Young

On the heels of their headlining set at Panorama Music Festival on Sunday night, Nine Inch Nails have announced an intimate club show at New York City’s Webster Hall to take place Monday night. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Nine Inch Nails previously played the 1,500 capacity venue in 2009 as part of their Wave Goodbye Tour. You can revisit the entirety of that concert via a crowd-sourced video below.

Along with the Webster Hall club show, Nine Inch Nails have two other confirmed dates at Chicago’s Riot Fest and Aftershock Fest in Sacramento, though further dates are expected in 2018. All the shows come in support of the band’s new EP trilogy, which has thus far resulted in Not the Actual Events and Add Violence.

Nine Inch Nails 2017 Tour Dates:

07/31 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall *

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest

* = w/ Tobacco