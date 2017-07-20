Nine Inch Nails debut new music, cover David Bowie at first concert in three years: Setlist + Video

Photo by Philip Cosores
Nine Inch Nails returned to the stage at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Thursday night, marking their first live performance in over three years. The surprise concert came in advance of the band’s headlining appearance at this weekend’s FYF Fest in Los Angeles. It also provided the band with its first opportunity to perform new music from their 2016 EP, Not the Actual Events, and its impending follow-up, Add Violence. Additionally, Trent Reznor paid tribute to his longtime collaborator, David Bowie, with a cover of “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from the Starman’s final album,★ (Blackstar). Watch fan-shot footage from the show and set the full setlist below.
Setlist:
Branches / Bones (Live debut)
Copy of A
Less Than (Live debut)
March of the Pigs
Piggy
The Frail
The Wretched
Closer (with “The Only Time” snippet)
Parasite (How to Destroy Angels cover)
Burn
Gave Up
I Can’t Give Everything Away (David Bowie cover) (Farewell mix; live debut)
The Lovers (Live debut)
Reptile
The Great Destroyer
Burning Bright (Field on Fire) (Live debut)
Survivalism
Wish
The Hand That Feeds
Head Like a Hole
Encore:
Hurt
Nine Inch Nails will release Add Violence, the second installment in a trilogy of EPs, tomorrow. They’ll headline four American festivals in the coming months, with further tour dates planned for next year.
Nine Inch Nails 2017 Tour Dates:
07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
07/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival
09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest