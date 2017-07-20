Nine Inch Nails debut new music, cover David Bowie at first concert in three years: Setlist + Video

Photo by Philip Cosores

Nine Inch Nails returned to the stage at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Thursday night, marking their first live performance in over three years. The surprise concert came in advance of the band’s headlining appearance at this weekend’s FYF Fest in Los Angeles. It also provided the band with its first opportunity to perform new music from their 2016 EP, Not the Actual Events, and its impending follow-up, Add Violence. Additionally, Trent Reznor paid tribute to his longtime collaborator, David Bowie, with a cover of “I Can’t Give Everything Away” from the Starman’s final album,★ (Blackstar). Watch fan-shot footage from the show and set the full setlist below.

Setlist:

Branches / Bones (Live debut)

Copy of A

Less Than (Live debut)

March of the Pigs

Piggy

The Frail

The Wretched

Closer (with “The Only Time” snippet)

Parasite (How to Destroy Angels cover)

Burn

Gave Up

I Can’t Give Everything Away (David Bowie cover) (Farewell mix; live debut)

The Lovers (Live debut)

Reptile

The Great Destroyer

Burning Bright (Field on Fire) (Live debut)

Survivalism

Wish

The Hand That Feeds

Head Like a Hole

Encore:

Hurt

Nine Inch Nails will release Add Violence, the second installment in a trilogy of EPs, tomorrow. They’ll headline four American festivals in the coming months, with further tour dates planned for next year.

Nine Inch Nails 2017 Tour Dates:

07/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

07/30 – New York, NY @ Panorama Music Festival

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Fest