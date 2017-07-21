Nine Inch Nails unleash Add Violence EP: Stream/download

Nine Inch Nails plan to release two new EPs before year’s end, completing a trilogy of records that began back in December with Not the Actual Events. The second installment arrives today. Entitled Add Violence, it’s a five-track EP that “finds the band becoming more accessible and impenetrable at the same time,” according to a press release. It’s now available digitally and as a 12-inch vinyl. Apple Music and Spotify listeners can listen below.

“The sonic palette expands significantly from Not the Actual Events, incorporating elements of beauty into the dark dissonance,” the press release adds. “The narrative arc linking the three records begins to emerge through the disassociated lyrics and the provocative and clue-filed cover artwork and accompanying physical component.”

Add Violence Artwork:

Add Violence Tracklist:

01. Less Than

02. The Lovers

03. This Isn’t the Place

04. Not Anymore

05. The Background World