Nine Inch Nails unleash new song “This Isn’t the Place”: Stream

On Friday, Nine Inch Nails will release Add Violence, the second installment in their trilogy of EPs. The opening track, “Less Than”, served as our first preview of the EP, released last week alongside visuals from the 1980s urban legend-turned-video game, Polybius. Now, Trent Reznor has previewed a second track along with another compelling set of visuals.

Reznor has described Add Violence as equal parts “accessible and impenetrable,” and “This Isn’t the Place” falls more in the latter category. It’s an atmospheric track built on piano progressions and hollowed-out bass, more akin to work of Radiohead, Massive Attack, Portishead than the anthemic radio-friendly rock of “Less Than”. Even more compelling are the visuals for “This Isn’t the Place”. In the clip, which you can see below, a camera slowly zooms out on a machine containing labels like “Anxiety”, “Deviation”, “Disorder”, and “Morale.”On the table below is medication called Cedocore, a callback to NIN’s Year Zero.

Add Violence Tracklist:

01. Less Than

02. The Lovers

03. This Isn’t the Place

04. Not Anymore

05. The Background World