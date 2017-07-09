Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Noel Gallagher joins U2 to perform “Don’t Look Back in Anger”: Watch

Dedicated to victims of the Manchester terror attack

by
on July 09, 2017, 1:15pm
1 comment

As Liam Gallagher sat at home eating his own feces, U2 kicked off the European leg of their Joshua Tree tour with Noel Gallagher in tow. The Oasis guitarist not only opened Saturday night’s concert at London’s Twickenham Stadium with his band The High Flying Birds, but he later joined U2 onstage to help close their own headlining set. In tribute to victims of May’s Manchester terror attack, Gallagher and U2 teamed up for a collaborative performance of Oasis’ “Don’t Look Back in Anger”. Watch fan-shot footage above.

As previously reported, Gallagher is donating all royalties from “Don’t Look Back in Anger” to families of the victims of the Manchester attack. He apparently made the decision after video surfaced of a crowd outside the Manchester Arena spontaneously singing the song while mourning the tragedy.

Previous Story
Speedy Ortiz share new song “Screen Gem” in honor of departing guitarist Devin McKnight: Stream
Next Story
Radiohead planning “little tour” in 2018, but will otherwise focus on solo projects
1 comment
More Stories