ODESZA share new single “Higher Ground” featuring Naomi Wild: Stream

ODESZA have already shared a number of singles off their forthcoming A Moment Apart, including “Line of Sight”, “Late Night”, “Meridian”, and “Corners of the Earth”. Even so, the electronic duo intended to drop yet another track in the coming days, a collaboration with Naomi Wild called “Higher Ground”. Thanks to some early leakers, however, ODESZA have been forced to rush the song’s release, and the official version is now available for your listening pleasure.

“‘Higher Ground’ came together in a special way for us,” ODESZA’s Harrison Mills and Clayton Knight said in a statement. “We were on a writing trip out in Lake Chelan, Washington when we first heard Naomi’s voice. We started adding rhythm and chords and everything just fell into place. It was one of those rare moments where the song felt like it wrote itself. This is one of our favorite tracks off the album and we’re excited to share it with you.”

Take a listen below.

A Moment Apart is out September 8th via Counter Records. Hopefully there are no more leaks in the weeks to come.

“Higher Ground” Single Art: