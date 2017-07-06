Offa Rex (The Decemberists and Olivia Chaney) share debut album The Queen of Hearts: Stream

Offa Rex is the the new collaborative project comprised of The Decemberists and British folk songwriter Olivia Chaney. Together, they’ve helmed their debut album, The Queen of Hearts, which is due to arrive July 14th via Nonesuch. In anticipation, the LP is streaming over on NPR.

The new collection was recorded at The Decemberists frontman Colin Meloy’s farm near Portland, Oregon with producer Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, Neko Case). It finds the two acts tackling old standards, such as the title track, “Blackleg Miner”, and “The Old Churchyard”. In an interview with Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter, Chaney talked about her connection to the song and why she chose it for the LP:

“I learned that song from a record by the legendary English folk-singing group the Watersons. But they got the song from an American folk singer, I’m not sure how long ago. It’s a wonderful [song], and it definitely doesn’t sound American. I like to imagine how the first settlers traveled from the British Isles over to America, and how that music evolved in America and then this English singing group in the ’60s learned this song, so it sort of made its way back. And then I traveled from England over the ocean back to America and sang this song. I just kind of thought that was a nice cyclical thing.”

The Queen of Hearts Album Artwork:

The Queen of Hearts Tracklist:

01. The Queen of Hearts

02. Blackleg Miner

03. The Gardener

04. The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face

05. Flash Company

06. The Old Churchyard

07. Constant Billy (Oddington) / I’ll Go Enlist (Sherborne)

08. Willie o’Winsbury

09. Bonny May

10. Sheepcock and Black Dog

11. To Make You Stay