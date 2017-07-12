Oh Sees unveil searing new song “Animated Violence”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall
Orc is the forthcoming album from Oh Sees, formerly known as Thee Oh Sees, due to arrive August 25th through Castle Face Records. The LP is the band’s 19th (!) in 20 years and follows last year’s A Weird Exit. After sharing June’s “The Static God”, John Dwyer and the rest of the psychedelic rockers are back with a new song dubbed “Animated Violence”.
“Old is warrior, drink the weapon/ I am warrior, crush your head in,” Oh Sees rally on the blistering cut, whose scissoring guitars are sure to lodge themselves deep inside your brain. Hear it for yourself below.
In related news, Castle Face is auctioning off 14 Dwyer hand-painted test pressings on eBay. All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. For more information on the bids, head here.
Orc Tracklist:
01. The Static God
02. Nite Expo
03. Animated Violence
04. Keys To The Castle
05. Jettison
06. Cadaver Dog
07. Paranoise
08. Cooling Tower
09. Drowned Beast
10. Raw Optics