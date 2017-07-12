Oh Sees unveil searing new song “Animated Violence”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Orc is the forthcoming album from Oh Sees, formerly known as Thee Oh Sees, due to arrive August 25th through Castle Face Records. The LP is the band’s 19th (!) in 20 years and follows last year’s A Weird Exit. After sharing June’s “The Static God”, John Dwyer and the rest of the psychedelic rockers are back with a new song dubbed “Animated Violence”.

“Old is warrior, drink the weapon/ I am warrior, crush your head in,” Oh Sees rally on the blistering cut, whose scissoring guitars are sure to lodge themselves deep inside your brain. Hear it for yourself below.

In related news, Castle Face is auctioning off 14 Dwyer hand-painted test pressings on eBay. All proceeds will benefit the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles. For more information on the bids, head here.

Orc Tracklist:

01. The Static God

02. Nite Expo

03. Animated Violence

04. Keys To The Castle

05. Jettison

06. Cadaver Dog

07. Paranoise

08. Cooling Tower

09. Drowned Beast

10. Raw Optics