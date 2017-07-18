One of R. Kelly’s alleged captives speaks out, says she’s “happy where I’m at”

This morning, Buzzfeed posted a damning story alleging that R&B artist R. Kelly has been brainwashing, grooming, and imprisoning multiple women at his homes in both Chicago and Georgia. This story was brought to light by Jim DeRogatis, the same journalist who, in 2002, first broke the news of a sex tape featuring Kelly sexually assaulting an underage girl. It should be noted, however, that all of the women currently with Kelly are said to be of age.

Now, Jocelyn Savage, one of the women allegedly being held captive by Kelly, has responded via an interview with TMZ. In the short clip, she denies all allegations of wrongdoing on Kelly’s part, saying, “I am totally fine. I’m happy where I’m at. Everything is okay with me.”

She says she hasn’t spoke to her parents in “five or six months” due to “everything they’ve been causing, problems in my life, saying [I’m a] hostage and being held against my will.”

That’s pretty much all she says, though. Savage becomes flustered and ultimately refuses to answer TMZ’s questions regarding her whereabouts and whether or not she’s with other people. Watch the whole video above.

For his part, Kelly released a terse, threatening statement through his attorney, Linda Mensch. It reads:

“Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him. Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name.”

Meanwhile, following the story’s initial publication this morning Savage’s family held a press conference (watch below). They said they believe their daughter is experiencing Stockholm Syndrome and begged for her to come home.

Regardless of what Savage says, the thing reeks, especially once you factor in Kelly’s disturbingly long record of sexual abuse allegations.