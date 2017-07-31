Open Mike Eagle announces Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, shares video for “95 Radios”: Watch

Photo by Colin McLaughlin

2017 is shaping up to be a huge year for Open Mike Eagle. Comedy Central recently picked up a TV series called The New Negroes based on the rapper/comedian’s live show with Baron Vaughn, and he has a number of screenwriting irons in the fire. But the Chicago native/Los Angeles resident isn’t leaving hip-hop behind this year, either, as he’s just announced a new album entitled, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream.

The concept album is centered around the Robert Taylor Homes, a Chicago public housing complex that was torn down in 2007. In the decade since, the planned revitalization project to bring commercial and residential buildings to the area has yet to get off the ground, leaving the location a barren lot. Brick Body Kids Still Daydream delivers “a vivid, comic book-style reimagining of the Homes” that serves as “a larger commentary on the current political climate and race relations.” In the world of the album, the Homes stand as mythological pyramids, personified and playing home to a cast of characters like an iron-hooded knight to Mike’s aunt.

As a first peek into the world Mike has created for the new LP, he’s shared a video for the lead single “95 Radios”. The clip marks the first entry in the album’s accompanying music video concept series, Dark Comedy Television. Each clip related to the album will be “formatted as a television show called Dark Comedy Prime News on a cable network programmed by Open Mike Eagle.” Take a look below.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream was mixed and mastered Daddy Kev and features production from Exile, DJ Nobody, Andrew Broder, Kenny Segal, Illingsworth, and Has-Lo. Jordan Katza (De La Soul, Iggy Pop) contributed live instrumentation. The record is out September 15th on Mello Music Group and can be pre-ordered on vinyl here or digitally via Bandcamp.

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream Artwork:

Brick Body Kids Still Daydream Tracklist:

01. Legendary Iron Hood

02. (How Could Anybody) Feel at Home

03. Hymnal [feat. Sammus]

04. No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt)

05. Happy Wasteland Day

06. Daydreaming in the Projects

07. Brick Body Complex

08. TLDR (Smithing)

09. Breezeway Ritual

10. Wedding Ghosts

11. 95 Radios [feat. Has-Lo]

12. My Auntie’s Building

Open Mike Eagle also has revealed a run of fall tour dates called “The Tour of the Robert Taylor Homes”. The trek runs from mid-September to late-October, and you can find the full itinerary below.

Open Mike Eagle 2017 Tour Dates:

09/15 – Dallas, TX @ RBC

09/16 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

09/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda

09/20 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

09/23 – Ames, IA @ Maintenance Shop

09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory

09/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage

09/28 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

09/30 – Portland, ME @ Waking Windows

10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/06 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/07 – Hood River, OR @ Underground Music Station

10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent