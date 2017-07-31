Open Mike Eagle announces Brick Body Kids Still Daydream, shares video for “95 Radios”: Watch

Photo by Colin McLaughlin
2017 is shaping up to be a huge year for Open Mike Eagle. Comedy Central recently picked up a TV series called The New Negroes based on the rapper/comedian’s live show with Baron Vaughn, and he has a number of screenwriting irons in the fire. But the Chicago native/Los Angeles resident isn’t leaving hip-hop behind this year, either, as he’s just announced a new album entitled, Brick Body Kids Still Daydream.
The concept album is centered around the Robert Taylor Homes, a Chicago public housing complex that was torn down in 2007. In the decade since, the planned revitalization project to bring commercial and residential buildings to the area has yet to get off the ground, leaving the location a barren lot. Brick Body Kids Still Daydream delivers “a vivid, comic book-style reimagining of the Homes” that serves as “a larger commentary on the current political climate and race relations.” In the world of the album, the Homes stand as mythological pyramids, personified and playing home to a cast of characters like an iron-hooded knight to Mike’s aunt.
As a first peek into the world Mike has created for the new LP, he’s shared a video for the lead single “95 Radios”. The clip marks the first entry in the album’s accompanying music video concept series, Dark Comedy Television. Each clip related to the album will be “formatted as a television show called Dark Comedy Prime News on a cable network programmed by Open Mike Eagle.” Take a look below.
Brick Body Kids Still Daydream was mixed and mastered Daddy Kev and features production from Exile, DJ Nobody, Andrew Broder, Kenny Segal, Illingsworth, and Has-Lo. Jordan Katza (De La Soul, Iggy Pop) contributed live instrumentation. The record is out September 15th on Mello Music Group and can be pre-ordered on vinyl here or digitally via Bandcamp.
Brick Body Kids Still Daydream Artwork:
Brick Body Kids Still Daydream Tracklist:
01. Legendary Iron Hood
02. (How Could Anybody) Feel at Home
03. Hymnal [feat. Sammus]
04. No Selling (Uncle Butch Pretends It Don’t Hurt)
05. Happy Wasteland Day
06. Daydreaming in the Projects
07. Brick Body Complex
08. TLDR (Smithing)
09. Breezeway Ritual
10. Wedding Ghosts
11. 95 Radios [feat. Has-Lo]
12. My Auntie’s Building
Open Mike Eagle also has revealed a run of fall tour dates called “The Tour of the Robert Taylor Homes”. The trek runs from mid-September to late-October, and you can find the full itinerary below.
Open Mike Eagle 2017 Tour Dates:
09/15 – Dallas, TX @ RBC
09/16 – Houston, TX @ The Secret Group
09/17 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda
09/20 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
09/21 – Detroit, MI @ Marble Bar
09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
09/23 – Ames, IA @ Maintenance Shop
09/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
09/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Knitting Factory
09/27 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat Backstage
09/28 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Upstairs
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie
09/30 – Portland, ME @ Waking Windows
10/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/06 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
10/07 – Hood River, OR @ Underground Music Station
10/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/24 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
10/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
10/26 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent