Ozzfest Meets Knotfest’s 2017 lineup: Ozzy Osbourne, Deftones, Marilyn Manson among highlights

Plus: Prophets of Rage, Rob Zombie, Baroness, Stone Sour, Kreator, and more

on July 10, 2017, 3:40pm
For the second year running, Ozzy Osbourne will join forces with Slipknot/Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor for Ozzfest Meets Knotfest. The two-day event goes down November 4th and 5th at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California.

The Ozzfest portion of the lineup promises a headlining performance from Ozzy Osbourne along with Prophets of Rage, Deftones, Kreator, Baroness, Children of Bodom, Orange Goblin, and Iron Reagan, among others.

Knotfest boasts Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Stone Sour, Testament, Code Orange, Goatwhore, High on Fire, Havok, Black Dahlia Murder, Life of Agony, and ONI, among others. Not surprisingly, Nickelback is not on the lineup.

Single-day and two-day passes go on sale starting Friday, July 14th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

