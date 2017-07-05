P.O.D., Vanilla Ice, Bloodhoung Gang members to headline Gathering of the Juggalos 2017

This September will see thousands of self-identified Juggalos march on Washington, DC in protest of the FBI’s decision to classify them as a gang. It’s not their only major gathering of the year, however. Several weeks prior, Insane Clown Posse will host its annual music festival, the Gathering of the Juggalos, at the Lost Lake Amphitheater in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The lineup for this year’s Gathering has been announced via a typically asinine informercial which presents itself as an advert for a monster truck rally. Though, as the accompanying YouTube description cautions, “there are actually no monster trucks at this event dumbass.” Instead, the Juggalos will be treated to a weekend of performances from the likes of P.O.D., Vanilla Ice, Waka Flocka Flame, Bloodhound Gang offshoot Wolfpac, Miss May I, and Mushroomhead. Plus, ICP will deliver a full album performance of The Wraith: Shangri-La.

Other notable activities include a beach volleyball tournament, a Juggalo wine mixer, a Faygo launching contest, and an auction during which Juggalos can big on rare ICP memorabilia. Sounds fun!