Patti Smith joins U2 in Paris to perform “Mothers of the Disappeared”: Watch

U2 are currently on the European leg of their 30th anniversary Joshua Tree tour. During their concert at the Stade De France in Paris on Tuesday, Bono & the crew were joined by a very special guest in Patti Smith. The punk rock legend came onstage and contributed to a touching performance of “Mothers of the Disappeared”.

(Read: The 50 Albums That Shaped Punk Rock)

Check out fan-caught footage above (via Stereogum) as well as more pictures and clips from the evening down below.

View from the throne.. #U2TheJoshuaTree2017 #peoplehavethepower #pattismith A post shared by U2 Official (@u2) on Jul 25, 2017 at 4:32pm PDT

#U2 Stade de France 25/07/2017 #PattiSmith #Guest #U2joshuatreetour2017 @emycen @nicolasirkis A post shared by @_electrastar on Jul 26, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

@u2 @stadefrance juste énorme !! 🤘🏻🎸 #stadedefrance #u2 @officialpattismith #pattismith A post shared by Alice-Tom (@alicetom_) on Jul 26, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

Previously, U2 were joined by opening act Noel Gallagher, and together they performed “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in honor of the victims of the recent Manchester terror attack. Beck will open U2’s Joshua Tree tour dates in the US later this year.