Patti Smith joins U2 in Paris to perform “Mothers of the Disappeared”: Watch

Featured photo via Instagram
U2 are currently on the European leg of their 30th anniversary Joshua Tree tour. During their concert at the Stade De France in Paris on Tuesday, Bono & the crew were joined by a very special guest in Patti Smith. The punk rock legend came onstage and contributed to a touching performance of “Mothers of the Disappeared”.
Check out fan-caught footage above (via Stereogum) as well as more pictures and clips from the evening down below.
Previously, U2 were joined by opening act Noel Gallagher, and together they performed “Don’t Look Back in Anger” in honor of the victims of the recent Manchester terror attack. Beck will open U2’s Joshua Tree tour dates in the US later this year.