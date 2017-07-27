Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr reunite for “We’re On the Road Again”: Stream

The surviving members of The Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, have joined forces for a new song called “We’re On the Road Again”. The duo’s first collaboration in seven years, the track appears on Starr’s new solo album, Give More Love. The Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Toto’s Steve Lukather, and Edgar Winter are also featured on the track. Take a listen to the rollicking anthem below.

Give More Love arrives on September 15th via uME. Starr previously previewed the release with the album’s title track.