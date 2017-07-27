Pennywise speaks in official trailer for Stephen King’s It: Watch

Today, New Line Cinema dropped what they’re calling the official trailer for Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It. Considering both teasers in the past were fairly lengthy, it’s difficult to say what exactly constitutes as an “official trailer” anymore. Nevertheless, this time around, in addition to further spelunking into Derry’s sewers, we actually hear Pennywise talk. Watch above.

The first of a two-part film stars Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Hanscom, Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh, Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris, Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak, Owen Teague as bully Patrick Hocksetter, and Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise.

Already, King’s son Joe Hill calls it one of the scariest films he’s ever seen. Find out for yourself on September 8th via New Line Cinema. In the meantime, stay tuned for all King-related news by subscribing to our weekly podcast, The Losers’ Club: A Stephen King Podcast. Led by senior writer Randall Colburn, the series offers an exhaustive and comprehensive look at King’s never-ending oeuvre.