Perfume Genius’ Mike Hadreas gave us one of the year’s best albums (so far) when he dropped No Shape back in May. Last night, he got a chance to perform a pair of tracks before a national audience as he served as the musical guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Replay “Wreath” above and a web exclusive performance of “Just Like Love” below.

Hadreas will spend most of the summer and fall touring behind the LP, including a run of shows opening for The xx. Find his complete tour schedule here.