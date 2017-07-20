Peter Hook & The Light add 2018 dates to Substance Live Tour

Peter Hook recently released concert recordings of four different New Order and Joy Division albums, but if the live experience is more your thing you’re in luck. Next Spring, he and The Light will return to North America to play New Order and Joy Division’s respective Substance albums, a reprise of the tour he launched late last year. The leg kicks off in Philadelphia in April of 2018.

Both released in the late ’80s, the Substance albums are both compilations comprising some of each band’s best songs, including Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” and New Order’s “Ceremony”. The albums will be played sequentially and in their entireties.

Hook also announced that it would be playing a standalone performance of Joy Division’s Unknown Pleasures and Closer on May 18th in Los Angeles. The date marks the 38th anniversary of the suicide of the band’s Ian Curtis.

See the full tour itinerary — which also includes dates across the UK, Europe, and Australia — below.

Peter Hook & The Light 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

07/27 – Newcastle, UK @ Live from Times Square *

08/04 – Horten, NO @ Kanalrock Festival *

08/05 – Cheshire, UK @ Rewind Festival *

08/19 – Wortegem, BE @ W Festival *

08/26 – Hastings, UK @ Hastings Pier *

08/27 – Torquay, UK @ Live By the Sea *

09/01 – Thornhill, UK @ Electric Fields Festival *

09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival *

09/28 – Tel Aviv, IS @ Barby ^

10/05 – Auckland, NZ @ Studio ^

10/07 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre ^

10/08 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli ^

10/10 – Adelaide, AU @ The Gov ^

10/12 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel ^

10/13 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel ^

10/14 – Melbourne, AU @ Corner Hotel ^

10/16 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre ^

10/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso ^

10/25 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo ^

10/26 – Tilburg, NL @ O13 Popodium ^

10/28 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon ^

11/23 – Valencia, ES @ Moon ^

11/24 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Arena ^

11/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo ^

11/30 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s Warehouse ^

12/01 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy ^

12/02 – Belfast, IE @ Limelight 1 ^

12/07 – Norwich, UK @ The Waterfront ^

12/08 – Salisbury, UK @ City Hall ^

12/09 – Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory ^

12/14 – Wolverhampton, UK @ Academy 1 ^

12/16 – Wakefield, UK @ Warehouse 23 ^

12/18 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse ^

04/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

04/27 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel ^

04/28 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

04/30 – Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount ^

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall ^

05/03 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ^

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Metro ^

05/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ VENUE ^

05/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre ^

05/11 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom ^

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield ^

05/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas ^

05/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren ^

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues ^

05/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades ^

05/22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

05/23 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

05/25 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

05/26 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

05/29 –Nashville, TN @ Exit/In ^

05/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

05/31 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live ^

06/03 – Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live ^

06/04 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ State Theatre ^

* = Joy Division/New Order set

^ = Substance Live performance

# = Unknown Pleasures and Closer performance