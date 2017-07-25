Phoenix announce North American fall tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall
As our own Philip Cosores said of Phoenix while reviewing their show at the Hollywood Bowl last month, this “current incarnation might be the band’s best self.” The French outfit’s latest album, Ti Amo, may not be built on radio-ready hits, but it’s given the band plenty of ammo for incredible live shows. Fans in North America will get another chance to catch the band in concert this fall, as they’ve just announced a new run of tour dates.
After running around Asian and European festivals to close out summer, Phoenix will return to the US with a show on October 10th in Columbus, Ohio. They’ll then hit up Detroit and Montreal before a three-date East Coast jaunt and a pair of Mexican festivals. In November, they’ll embark on a South American tour. Check out their complete itinerary below.
Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:
08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival
08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest
08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum
08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival
09/02 – Dublin, IE @ Electric Picnic
09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area
09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit
10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis
10/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
10/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem
10/18 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel
10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festival
10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Festival
11/09 – Lima, PE @ Explanada Parque De La Exposición
11/11 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera
11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival
11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Soma
11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
Below, watch Phoenix’s video for “J-Boy”: