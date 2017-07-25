Phoenix announce North American fall tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall

As our own Philip Cosores said of Phoenix while reviewing their show at the Hollywood Bowl last month, this “current incarnation might be the band’s best self.” The French outfit’s latest album, Ti Amo, may not be built on radio-ready hits, but it’s given the band plenty of ammo for incredible live shows. Fans in North America will get another chance to catch the band in concert this fall, as they’ve just announced a new run of tour dates.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Tours of Summer 2017)

After running around Asian and European festivals to close out summer, Phoenix will return to the US with a show on October 10th in Columbus, Ohio. They’ll then hit up Detroit and Montreal before a three-date East Coast jaunt and a pair of Mexican festivals. In November, they’ll embark on a South American tour. Check out their complete itinerary below.

Phoenix 2017 Tour Dates:

08/11-12 – Bali, ID @ Sunny Side Up Festival

08/11-13 – Jakarta, ID @ We The Fest

08/15 – Manila, PH @ Araneta Coliseum

08/19 – Tokyo, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

08/20 – Osaka, JP @ Summer Sonic Festival

09/02 – Dublin, IE @ Electric Picnic

09/29 – Paris, FR @ AccorHotels Area

09/30 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

10/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/11 – Detroit, MI @ Fillmore Detroit

10/13 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis

10/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

10/16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

10/18 – Providence, RI @ Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ Coordenada Festival

10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Live Out Festival

11/09 – Lima, PE @ Explanada Parque De La Exposición

11/11 – Santiago, CL @ Fauna Primavera

11/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Popload Festival

11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Soma

11/19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

Below, watch Phoenix’s video for “J-Boy”: