Phish perform a capella cover of Fleet Foxes’ “White Winter Hymnal”: Watch

Phish are known and loved more for their spiraling, soaring musical jams than their vocal stylings. To kick off the fifth night of their Baker’s Dozen residency at Madison Square Garden, however, the band proved they’re more than just dizzying rockers with a surprising choice of a cover song.

The quartet opened their set last night with an a capella version of Fleet Foxes’ “White Winter Hymnal” from their 2008 self-titled debut. All four musicians — including drummer and Lincolnville, Maine selectman Jon Fishman — stepped up to some specially arranged mics and delivered a pitch perfect rendition. Even Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold thought the cover was “Cool,” saying in an Instagram comment, “So wild.”

Check out professional video of the performance from the live stream up above.

Phish are off tonight but will return to MSG for night six of TBD on Friday evening. Find their complete itinerary, which also includes a Labor Day Weekend three-night stand in Colorado, below.

Phish 2017 Tour Dates:

07/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

07/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/02 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/04 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/05 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/06 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/01 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/02 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

09/03 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick’s Sporting Goods Park