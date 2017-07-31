Pinegrove announce US winter tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores

Alt-country outfit Pinegrove are currently on an extensive North American headlining tour behind Cardinal, their debut album and one of 2016’s best. Now, they’ve expanded that trek, adding a new leg of winter dates throughout the US.

(Read: CoSign: Pinegrove Enjoy Comfy Conversations Through Casual Rock)

This latest set of concerts commences November 25th and lasts until mid-December. Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Boston are among the cities that will host Pinegrove, and folk rockers Saintseneca and lo-fi group Adult Mom have both been tapped as openers.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Pinegrove 2017 Tour Dates:

08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Bitmore Cabaret

08/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival

08/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett

08/08 – Missoula, MY @ The Zootown Arts Community

08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

09/20/ – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *

09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *

09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival

09/24 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *

09/26 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *

09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street – OKC *

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown *

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *

09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *

10/02 – El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls *

10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex *

10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *

10/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium *

10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *

10/12 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

10/16 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *

10/17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records *

10/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *

10/19 – Minneapolis, MN@ 7th St Entry *

10/20 – Milwaukee, WI@ The Back Room at Colectivo on Prospect *

11/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In $

11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $

11/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill $

11/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East $

11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade $

12/01 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth $

12/02 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern $

12/03 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House $

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat $

12/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $

12/08 – Boston, MA @ The Royale $

12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space $

12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $

* = w/ Florist & Lomelda

$ = w/ Saintseneca & Adult Mom

Pinegrove have been documenting their progress as they work on the follow-up to Cardinal. Check out footage below:

Revisit Cardinal highlight “Cadmium”: