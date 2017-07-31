Pinegrove announce US winter tour dates

Photo by Philip Cosores
Alt-country outfit Pinegrove are currently on an extensive North American headlining tour behind Cardinal, their debut album and one of 2016’s best. Now, they’ve expanded that trek, adding a new leg of winter dates throughout the US.
(Read: CoSign: Pinegrove Enjoy Comfy Conversations Through Casual Rock)
This latest set of concerts commences November 25th and lasts until mid-December. Chicago, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Boston are among the cities that will host Pinegrove, and folk rockers Saintseneca and lo-fi group Adult Mom have both been tapped as openers.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Pinegrove 2017 Tour Dates:
08/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Bitmore Cabaret
08/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
08/05-06 – Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon Music Festival
08/07 – Spokane, WA @ The Bartlett
08/08 – Missoula, MY @ The Zootown Arts Community
08/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court
09/20/ – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot *
09/21 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB *
09/22 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
09/23 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Audiotree Music Festival
09/24 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop *
09/26 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck *
09/27 – Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th Street – OKC *
09/28 – Houston, TX @ Walter’s Downtown *
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda *
09/30 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada *
10/02 – El Paso, TX @ The Perch at Tricky Falls *
10/03 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress *
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ EchoPlex *
10/06 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic *
10/07 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
10/10 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst – Atrium *
10/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Slim’s *
10/12 – Reno, NV @ The Holland Project *
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *
10/16 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabe’s *
10/17 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Total Drag Records *
10/18 – Fargo, ND @ The Aquarium *
10/19 – Minneapolis, MN@ 7th St Entry *
10/20 – Milwaukee, WI@ The Back Room at Colectivo on Prospect *
11/25 – Cleveland, OH @ Snowed In $
11/26 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall $
11/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill $
11/28 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East $
11/29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade $
12/01 – Orlando, FL @ Backbooth $
12/02 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern $
12/03 – Richmond, VA @ Capital Ale House $
12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat $
12/06 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $
12/08 – Boston, MA @ The Royale $
12/09 – Hamden, CT @ Ballroom at Outer Space $
12/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer $
* = w/ Florist & Lomelda
$ = w/ Saintseneca & Adult Mom
Pinegrove have been documenting their progress as they work on the follow-up to Cardinal. Check out footage below:
Revisit Cardinal highlight “Cadmium”: