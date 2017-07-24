Portugal. The Man announce North American headlining tour

Photo by Debi Del Grande

Portugal. The Man released a new album, Woodstock, last month, and just last week announced an appearance at a new destination festival from My Morning Jacket slated for 2018. Now, the veteran indie rockers have mapped a new headlining tour of North America to kick off in early October of this year.

These dates follow an already massive slate of dates that will find the band touring both North America and Europe. The new dates will cover even more of North America and will also include a few Mexico dates, as well as the band’s slot at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Select dates will find the band joined by the likes of Cut Copy, Lido, and Maybird.

Portugal. The Man 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

07/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre ~

07/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #

07/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre: Berkeley *#

07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #

07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^

08/11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre & Cafe

08/17 – Toronto, CA @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/18 – Toronto, CA @ The Danforth Music Hall

08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ 104.5 Summer Block Party

08/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

08/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Live on the Green

08/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi

09/09 – Oceanside, CA @ Oceanside Pier

09/12 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Le Transbordeur

09/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

09/14 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

09/15 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff

09/16 – Linz, AT @ Posthof

09/17 – Wien, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei

09/18 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

09/20 – Ghent, BE @ Autumn Falls Festival

09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Insidestad Presents Festival – Paradiso

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra

09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

09/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/27 – London, UK @ Heaven

09/28 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

09/29 – Lille, FR @ Le Splendid

09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival

10/02 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre &

10/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall &

10/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %

10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $

10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

10/13 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival

10/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City %

10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine %

10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage

10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora

10/22 – Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Plaza Condesa

10/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +

10/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +

10/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte &

10/29 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwanee Hulaween 2017

03/02-06 – Punta Cana, DR @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday

~ = w/ The Aces

* = w/ Local Natives

# = w/ Benjamin Booker

^ = w/ Hanni El Khatib and Fatlip

% = w/ Lido

+ = w/ Maybird

& = w/ Lido and Maybird

$ = w/ Cut Copy and Lido