Portugal. The Man announce North American headlining tour

Photo by Debi Del Grande
Portugal. The Man released a new album, Woodstock, last month, and just last week announced an appearance at a new destination festival from My Morning Jacket slated for 2018. Now, the veteran indie rockers have mapped a new headlining tour of North America to kick off in early October of this year.
These dates follow an already massive slate of dates that will find the band touring both North America and Europe. The new dates will cover even more of North America and will also include a few Mexico dates, as well as the band’s slot at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Select dates will find the band joined by the likes of Cut Copy, Lido, and Maybird.
Portugal. The Man 2017-2018 Tour Dates:
07/25 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre ~
07/27 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues #
07/28 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre: Berkeley *#
07/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium #
07/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium ^
08/11 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre & Cafe
08/17 – Toronto, CA @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/18 – Toronto, CA @ The Danforth Music Hall
08/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ 104.5 Summer Block Party
08/21 – Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion
08/22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
08/23 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
08/24 – Nashville, TN @ Live on the Green
08/25 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi
09/09 – Oceanside, CA @ Oceanside Pier
09/12 – Villeurbanne, FR @ Le Transbordeur
09/13 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
09/14 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
09/15 – Aarau, CH @ Kiff
09/16 – Linz, AT @ Posthof
09/17 – Wien, AT @ Ottakringer Brauerei
09/18 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
09/20 – Ghent, BE @ Autumn Falls Festival
09/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Insidestad Presents Festival – Paradiso
09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/24 – Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
09/26 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/27 – London, UK @ Heaven
09/28 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
09/29 – Lille, FR @ Le Splendid
09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
10/02 – Bloomington, IL @ The Castle Theatre &
10/03 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall &
10/05 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom %
10/06 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall $
10/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
10/13 – El Paso, TX @ Plaza Theatre
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
10/15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Festival
10/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City %
10/18 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine %
10/20 – Guadalajara, MX @ C3 Stage
10/21 – Monterrey, MX @ Parque Fundidora
10/22 – Cuauhtémoc, MX @ Plaza Condesa
10/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre +
10/25 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom +
10/26 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte &
10/29 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwanee Hulaween 2017
03/02-06 – Punta Cana, DR @ My Morning Jacket’s One Big Holiday
~ = w/ The Aces
* = w/ Local Natives
# = w/ Benjamin Booker
^ = w/ Hanni El Khatib and Fatlip
% = w/ Lido
+ = w/ Maybird
& = w/ Lido and Maybird
$ = w/ Cut Copy and Lido