Portugal. The Man perform “Feel It Still” on Fallon: Watch

A fun, groovy appearance in support of their Evil Friends follow-up

on July 18, 2017, 10:35am
Portugal. The Man released Woodstock, their first studio effort in four years, just last month. On Monday, the alt-rockers appeared on The Tonight Show in support, performing their single “Feel It Still”. A groovy cut with a contagious bassline, it’s no wonder the song is currently sitting atop the Alternative Radio charts. (The pair of stylish dancers accompanying the band didn’t hurt either.) Replay it up above.

