Portugal. The Man released Woodstock, their first studio effort in four years, just last month. On Monday, the alt-rockers appeared on The Tonight Show in support, performing their single “Feel It Still”. A groovy cut with a contagious bassline, it’s no wonder the song is currently sitting atop the Alternative Radio charts. (The pair of stylish dancers accompanying the band didn’t hurt either.) Replay it up above.
Portugal. The Man perform “Feel It Still” on Fallon: Watch
A fun, groovy appearance in support of their Evil Friends follow-up
by Michelle Geslani
on July 18, 2017, 10:35am
