Primus announce new album, The Desaturating Seven, share “The Seven”: Stream

In May, Primus debuted “The Seven”, their first new song in six years, during a live performance in Colorado. It was speculated at the time that the track was likely a preview from the weirdo rockers’ upcoming album and now, the band has confirmed the rumors with the announcement of The Desaturating Seven, out September 29th on ATO Records.

The full-length is the first studio album from Primus in six years and first featuring original from the current Primus lineup of Les Claypool (vocals, bass), Larry LaLonde (guitar), and Tim Alexander (drums) since 1995’s Tales From the Punchbowl.

The Desaturating Seven is based on a 1970s children’s book Claypool often read to his kids which told the story of seven goblins who stole all the color out of the world. “Many years ago when my children were little kidlets scurrying around the place wreaking havoc and whatnot till it was time for bed and book time, my wife turned them on to a book called The Rainbow Goblins by Ul De Rico,” Claypool shares through a press release.

“The dark imagery and beauty of the art struck me immediately and I thought, ‘This would make good fodder for a piece of music.’ The use of color and darkness both in the paintings and the writing was compelling and now, near two decades later, the metaphor of greed, gluttony, and deceit vs unity of the masses is eerily relevant. I brought the notion to the Primus guys and they were all for it. Plus, I figured it’s about time someone brought ‘Goblin Rock’ back to the fold.”

Ahead of The Desaturating Seven’s release, Primus have shared the official audio for the lurching “The Seven”. Hear it below.

The Desaturating Seven Artwork:

Primus are currently on the road with Clutch through mid-August. Following an appearance at North Coast Music Festival in early September, the band will embark on their 2017 “Ambushing the Storm Tour” starting on October 20th. The nationwide trek will make a stop at Austin City Limits’ Moody Theater and hit cities including Nashville, Brooklyn, and Los Angeles.

