Prophets of Rage address America’s poverty crisis on new track “Living on the 110”: Stream

Photo by Travis Shinn

During their Make America Rage Again Tour last year, Prophets of Rage donated a portion of their concert proceeds to local homeless charities. Now, the politically-minded supergroup is once again bringing attention to the country’s poverty problem with its new single, “Living on the 110”.

Coming from their forthcoming self-titled debut, “Living on the 110” finds Cypress Hill’s B-Real and Public Enemy’s Chuck D. addressing the “tent city struggle” over a typically throbbing, crunchy Tom Morello (Rage Against the Machine) riff. “Living on the 110/ There’s no end to the poverty stopping me,” they sing on the chorus, trading phrases. “You pretend/ There’s democracy, hypocrisy/ This is the reality.”

“The 110 is a freeway in Los Angeles and living beneath it are thousands of homeless people,” Morello explained in a press release. “Bentleys and Rolls Royces roaring by are literally driving on top of the poor and their makeshift homes, a picture perfect analogy for the grotesque economic inequality that plagues our times.”

Prophets of Rage, which also features previous single“Unfuck the World”, is out September 15th via Fantasy Records. Pre-order it here. The supergroup has upcoming appearances scheduled for Riot Fest, Ozzfest Meets Knotfest, Voodoo Music Experience, and other summer festivals, with a full tour itinerary set to be announced soon.