Protomartyr announce new album, Relatives in Descent, share video for “A Private Understanding”: Watch

Photo by Daniel Topete
Protomartyr had one of the best albums of 2015 with The Agent Intellect. Now, the Detroit-bred outfit is prepping its follow-up, Relatives in Descent, for new label home Domino.
Due out September 29th, the 12-track effort serves as Protomartyr’s fourth overall. It was recorded over the course of two weeks in March 2017 in Los Angeles alongside producer Sonny DiPerri (Animal Collective, Dirty Projectors). According to a press release, the LP grapples with reality and truth, two themes that are so incredibly pertinent given the nature of America’s current political landscape.
“I used to think that truth was something that existed, that there were certain shared truths, like beauty,” singer Joe Casey explained. “Now that’s being eroded. People have never been more skeptical, and there’s no shared reality. Maybe there never was.”
The post-punk group is teasing Relatives in Descent with the dark, but driving lead single “A Private Understanding”. Check it out below via its official music video, directed by Tony Wolski & Trevor Naud. It was inspired by a trip Casey took to Ireland and stars a 78-year-old comic and friend named Marty Smith.
Relatives in Descent Artwork:
Relatives in Descent Tracklist:
01. A Private Understanding
02. Here Is The Thing
03. My Children
04. Caitriona
05. The Chuckler
06. Windsor Hum
07. Don’t Go To Anacita
08. Up The Tower
09. Night-Blooming Cereus
10. Male Plague
11. Corpses In Regalia
12. Half Sister
The band will hit the road this fall in support of the new album, including dates with METZ, John Maus, and Flasher.
Protomartyr 2017 Tour Dates:
09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo @
09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery @
09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
09/09 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight @
09/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club @
09/14 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs %
09/15 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall
09/16 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape
09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %
09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival
10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey
10/13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir
10/14 – Eugene, OR @ Hi Fi Music Hall
10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $
10/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dada $
10/22 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group $
10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl $
10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre $
10/26 – Washington, DC @ Rock n Roll Hotel $
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle $
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $
11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum #
11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej #
11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka #
11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu #
11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen #
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust #
11/09 – Groningen, NL @ Vera
11/10 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival
11/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
11/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt ^
11/14 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute ^
11/16 – Newcastle, UK @ The Clunny ^
11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA ^
11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ^
11/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^
11/21 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
11/22 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
11/23 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant
11/24 – Angouleme, FR @ La Nef
11/25 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie
@ = w/ Melkbelly
% = w/ John Maus
$ = w/ Flasher
# = w/ METZ
^ = w/ Sauna Youth