Protomartyr announce new album, Relatives in Descent, share video for “A Private Understanding”: Watch

Photo by Daniel Topete

Protomartyr had one of the best albums of 2015 with The Agent Intellect. Now, the Detroit-bred outfit is prepping its follow-up, Relatives in Descent, for new label home Domino.

Due out September 29th, the 12-track effort serves as Protomartyr’s fourth overall. It was recorded over the course of two weeks in March 2017 in Los Angeles alongside producer Sonny DiPerri (Animal Collective, Dirty Projectors). According to a press release, the LP grapples with reality and truth, two themes that are so incredibly pertinent given the nature of America’s current political landscape.

“I used to think that truth was something that existed, that there were certain shared truths, like beauty,” singer Joe Casey explained. “Now that’s being eroded. People have never been more skeptical, and there’s no shared reality. Maybe there never was.”

The post-punk group is teasing Relatives in Descent with the dark, but driving lead single “A Private Understanding”. Check it out below via its official music video, directed by Tony Wolski & Trevor Naud. It was inspired by a trip Casey took to Ireland and stars a 78-year-old comic and friend named Marty Smith.

Relatives in Descent Artwork:

Relatives in Descent Tracklist:

01. A Private Understanding

02. Here Is The Thing

03. My Children

04. Caitriona

05. The Chuckler

06. Windsor Hum

07. Don’t Go To Anacita

08. Up The Tower

09. Night-Blooming Cereus

10. Male Plague

11. Corpses In Regalia

12. Half Sister

The band will hit the road this fall in support of the new album, including dates with METZ, John Maus, and Flasher.

Protomartyr 2017 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cattivo @

09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery @

09/07-10 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/09 – Asheville, NC @ Mothlight @

09/10 – Cincinnati, OH @ Northside Yacht Club @

09/14 – Cambridge, MA @ Middle East Downstairs %

09/15 – Jersey City, NJ @ Monty Hall

09/16 – Hudson, NY @ Basilica Soundscape

09/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

09/30 – Long Beach, CA @ Music Tastes Good Festival

10/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

10/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

10/13 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

10/14 – Eugene, OR @ Hi Fi Music Hall

10/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

10/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger $

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Barracuda $

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dada $

10/22 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group $

10/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl $

10/25 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre $

10/26 – Washington, DC @ Rock n Roll Hotel $

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle $

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg $

11/02 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum #

11/03 – Wroclaw, PL @ Klub Firlej #

11/04 – Warsaw, PL @ Klub Hydrozagadka #

11/06 – Berlin, DE @ Bi Nuu #

11/07 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen #

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust #

11/09 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

11/10 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

11/11 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

11/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Haunt ^

11/14 – London, UK @ Dome Tufnell Park

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Deaf Institute ^

11/16 – Newcastle, UK @ The Clunny ^

11/17 – Glasgow, UK @ CCA ^

11/18 – Dublin, IE @ Whelan’s ^

11/19 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club ^

11/21 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

11/22 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

11/23 – Nantes, FR @ Pole Etudiant

11/24 – Angouleme, FR @ La Nef

11/25 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

@ = w/ Melkbelly

% = w/ John Maus

$ = w/ Flasher

# = w/ METZ

^ = w/ Sauna Youth