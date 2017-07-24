Purity Ring celebrate 5th anniversary of Shrines with new song “Asido”: Stream

Photo by Carson Davis Brown

Today marks the 5th anniversary of Purity Ring’s dreamy debut album, Shrines. In celebration, the synthpop duo has returned with a new song, “Asido”.

The ethereal track premiered on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show and is the Canadian group’s first original material in two years. Singer/lyricist Megan James’ vocals blend expertly with Corin Roddick’s twinkling, layered synths and throbbing bass, showing they haven’t missed a beat. According to a press release, the song is a “standalone gift” to fans while the band works on their upcoming album.

“It has astoundingly been a long and short 5 years since we released our debut album, Shrines,” Purity Ring further elaborated via Instagram. “As we work at our own pace on the third Purity Ring album, we wanted to celebrate with all of you this monument in time. And so, we share with you ‘Asido’, a parable that holds nothing before and nothing after. Thank you for both your kindness and your patience. Have a graceful outrageous day.”

Hear “Asido” below.

In April, Purity Ring announced they were taking a break from touring to work on new music. Recently, they tweeted out a photo taken in the studio, but haven’t shared any further information about their next album beyond the statement above.

inn the studio pic.twitter.com/ZdQooqjgUs — PURITY RING (@PURITY_RING) July 15, 2017

Purity Ring’s most recent album was 2015’s Another Eternity. Since then, they’ve remixed songs by HEALTH, Katy Perry, and Mew. They also co-wrote and produced three songs on Perry’s latest album, Witness.