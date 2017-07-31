Menu
Queens of the Stone Age cancel Outside Lands appearance, citing injury

"Queens apologize for any inconvenience & we look forward to returning to the Bay Area at a later date," the band wrote on Twitter

on July 31, 2017, 4:54pm
Queens of the Stone Age have canceled their appearance at San Francisco’s Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, with both the band and the festival confirming on Twitter that an injury has waylaid their scheduled performance on Saturday, August 12th.

The band’s seventh studio album, Villains, is due for release on August 25th, with a North American tour kicking off a few weeks later on September 6th in Port Chester, NY.

They’re also slated to appear at Riot Fest Chicago in mid-September and Foo Fighters’ one-day CAL JAM 17 in October.

There’s no word as of yet whether or not these performances will also be affected by the injury.

 

