Quentin Tarantino’s next film will be about the Manson Family murders

Quentin Tarantino apparently has two more films in him before he drops the mic and rides off into the sunset. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his penultimate project will be his first-ever film based on a true story as Tarantino intends to adapt the Manson Family murders.

The 54-year-old director has written the script and intends to direct the as-yet-untitled film, THR adds. He hopes to begin filming next year and has begun pitching several prominent actors, including Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence, Margot Robbie, and longtime collaborator Samuel L. Jackson.

Though Tarantino is still putting the finishing touches on the film’s script, the story will reportedly center on the 1969 murder of actress Sharon Tate and four others, carried out by Charles Manson and his followers. Deadline reports that Tarantino is eyeing Robbie to portray Tate and Pitt is being courted to play a detective investigating the murders. Many more details are still to come.

Tarantino’s previous film came in 2015 with The Hateful Eight.